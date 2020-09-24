Umar Gul, Imran Farhat to retire from cricket after upcoming season

Imran Farhat (L) and Umar Gul (R).

T20 great Umar Gul and opening batsman Imran Farhat have decided to quit all forms of cricket during or after the upcoming domestic season, with a view to transitioning into coaching.

Both the veterans are part of the Balochistan squad and had coaching offers this season as well but decided to play on.

However, both have confirmed that they do not intend to play beyond the 2020-21 season, with Farhat not even sure if he will finish this season.

"I had said it last season that this one will be my last," said the 38-year-old Farhat, who played 40 Tests, 58 ODIs and 7 T20Is for Pakistan between 2001 and 2013.

"I'll see if I can play the entire season. If I keep on enjoying then I might."

Regarding his future plans, he said: "I have now decided to get into coaching and bring the youth to the front."

Similarly, Gul has also decided to hang up his boots, although a formal announcement is expected during or after the National T20 Cup, which begins September 30.

Gul, at his peak the world's best T20I bowler, had a far more fruitful career, representing Pakistan in 47 Tests, 130 ODIs and 60 T20Is.



He made his international debut in 2003 and last played in national colours in 2016. He is Pakistan's second-highest wicket-taker (85) in T20Is behind only Shahid Afridi (97).

