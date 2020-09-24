Pakistan want South Africa ODI series rescheduled post-PSL in March 2021

Pakistan vs South Africa. Photo: AFP/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has conveyed to its South African counterparts that it is open to sending the national team in March for the three-match ODI series that was supposed to be played this month but got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Board, as per Geo Super’s sources, has sent its recommendations to Cricket South Africa (CSA), saying that the national team will likely have a 10-day window after Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 when the series against the Proteas could be rescheduled.

The PCB has suggested that those 10 days be utilised for the South Africa series, following which the national team would fly off for the tour of Zimbabwe.

It is pertinent to mention here that South Africa has yet been unable to restart its cricketing activities. However, sources says that the PCB has been assured by CSA that work is under way to make the series happen.

