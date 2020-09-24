Azam Khan in action during the PSL 2020. Photo: PCB

Sindh Head Coach Basit Ali believes that Azam Khan, who made an impression in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 for Quetta Gladiators, could again dazzle in the upcoming National T20 Cup.



The right-hander played two match-winning knocks for his franchise in the truncated tournament, scoring 59 off 33 balls against Islamabad United at the National Stadium, Karachi, before taking apart the home side Karachi Kings at the same venue with a dashing 46 off 30 balls.

And while his team finished last and crashed out, it was due to no fault of the big-boned batter.

Basit feels Azam is a match-winner with enormous potential and could deliver big in the tournament starting September 30.

"I saw him bat in the nets during our training session and I am really impressed by his talent. Azam has the ability to turn a game at any juncture with his big-hitting prowess."

He further said that the tournament would provide the 22-year-old the opportunity to hone his skills.

"My aim would be to offer Azam a platform where he can deliver with an uncluttered mind while focusing on performing to the best of his ability," Basit said.

"As a coach, I would be thoroughly backing him since I feel he has a bright future ahead of him and this tournament provides him the opportunity to further improve his game."

Watch out for Azam Khan in National T20 Cup: Sindh coach Basit Ali