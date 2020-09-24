PCB CEO Wasim Khan. Photo: File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will give a in-camera briefing on matters regarding salaries, perks and privileges of the board employees, The News reported.

PCB officials, including CEO Wasim Khan and Director Domestic Cricket Nadeem Khan on Wednesday attended the National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules and Privileges meeting.

In the absence of Chaudhry Mohammad Hamid Hameed, who was the mover of the questions, the matter was deferred for the next meeting.

Wasim, however, requested that all the details on salaries, perks and privileges of the employees will be shared in an in-camera committee session.

Rana Qasim Noon accepted the request and decided to hold an in-camera session during the next meeting.

PCB officials' salaries, perks set to be revealed in NA committee