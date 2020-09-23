IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mitchell Marsh ruled out for ankle injury

Photo: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday announced that its Australian paceman Mitchell Marsh is ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after he suffered an injury on his ankle while bowling.

Marsh was bowling his first over against Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday when he picked up the injury.

"Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery," Hyderabad tweeted from its official account.

All-rounder and West Indies Test captain Jason Holder will replace him, the team added.

The David Warner-led Hyderabad´s next match is against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

The lucrative tournament was delayed and then moved out of India to the United Arab Emirates because of the pandemic.

