Broadcast deal, new domestic system are game changers: Wasim Khan

Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Executive Wasim Khan has said that the new domestic cricket system along with its recent broadcast deal with Pakistan Television (PTV) will be "game changing" for Pakistan cricket, Dawn reported.

"These two initiatives — the new domestic system and the deal with PTV to promote domestic cricket are game changers, I tell you," he said.

The broadcast deal will see the board earn $200million over the span of three years which will be spent on uplifting the sport.

He said that the deal, along with the new domestic system will help youngsters to excel and hone their skills.

"Under new domestic system, young talent will participate in high-level of competitions with reduced numbers of teams and high standards of game to hone their skills properly," he said.

With regards to job losses that came as a result of the abolition of departmental cricket, Wasim said that there will be employment opportunities for them in cricket associations.

"As far as jobs are concerned, we are going to set-up 90 cricket association under the already established six regions that means over 90 coaches and managers will be required. So the players, who faced job issues could be accommodated in associations."

He, however, clarified that in order to progress the board's motive of promoting the sport, crucial changes needed to be made.

"Frankly speaking the PCB is not a job-providing organisation. Rather our main function is to take steps to promote cricket in the country to make a strong team at national level," he said.

