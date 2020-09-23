Zimbabwe are expected in Pakistan on October 20. Photo: AFP

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has been granted the government's permission to tour Pakistan for a limited-overs series which is scheduled for October-November.

"Needless to say, we at ZC are bursting with excitement as we look forward to playing cricket again and representing our nation with pride and passion in Pakistan," said ZC Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani.

The Africans are expected to land in Pakistan on October 20, and, following the mandatory quarantine, will play a three-match ODI series in Multan and as many T20Is in Rawalpindi.

The 50-over matches will take place on October 30, November 1 and 3 while the T20Is will take place on November 7, 8 and 10.

Zimbabwe's upcoming tour will be their second visit to Pakistan in the last five years.

READ: Africans name 25-man provisional squad for upcoming tour

Pak vs Zim: Zimbabwe government officially okays Pakistan tour