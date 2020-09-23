PCB, CSA in talks for limited-overs series

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and it's South African counterpart are looking for a window in a bid to organise a bilateral limited-overs series, The News reported.



According to a PCB official, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has clarified that efforts are being made to arrange the series.

Meanwhile, South Africa have not yet resumed its cricket activities due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is pertinent to mention that CSA had earlier informed the PCB of postponing the limited over series, which was scheduled for October, as it failed to establish a bio secure environment.





