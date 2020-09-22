Younis Khan set for permanent role within PCB's coaching setup: sources

Younis Khan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly decided to retain the services of Younis Khan, albeit not necessarily in or just the capacity of batting coach of the men's national team.

Younis, a former Pakistan captain and arguably the greatest Test batsman produced on these shores, was appointed the national team's batting coach for the recent tour of England.

According to Geo Super's source within the PCB, a consensus has been reached to utilise him in future as well. The finer details of his association with the Board are being purportedly discussed.

The precise role and nature of his association will be finalised when he meets PCB CEO Wasim Khan next week, the source stated.

The duo were to meet last week but the meeting did not materialise due to the PCB CEO's unavailability in Lahore.

The source further said that Younis' services will be acquired not just for the national team but also for various age groups.

"The decision was taken after Younis' work [during the England tour] was appreciated at all levels," the source added.

