National T20 Cup: Almost clean bill of health for Second XI squads

Fawad Alam remains one of the last two Second XI players who have not had their Covid-19 tests wrapped up yet.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced an almost clean bill of health for its domestic season's Second XI squads following the second round of testing.

The Board, in a press release, said that all except two members of playing and support staff have tested negative.

The two without negative tests have their results pending, which keeps the door ajar for a flawless round of testing.

"They will now enter the bio-secure zone at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Lahore," the PCB said.

"Fawad Alam, captain of Sindh for the National T20 Cup Second XI tournament, will travel to Lahore tomorrow and have his second Covid-19 test on 24 September. His first Covid-19 had returned negative," the board further said.



The board also gave an update on Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal and assistant Wasim Haider, both of whom had been quarantined for breaking the Covid-19 protocol last week.

The duo, as per the PCB, "have returned negative tests and will be allowed to travel to Multan tomorrow following the completion of their quarantine".

