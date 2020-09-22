Give PM Imran Khan's cricket system a chance: Zaheer Abbas

Pakistan’s former captain Zaheer Abbas. Photo: File

Batting legend Zaheer Abbas has came out in support of Prime Minister Imran Khan's brainchild, saying that while the now-abolished departmental cricket did produce a plethora of stars, the new system should also be given a chance.

The country's cricket fraternity has been divided ever since the Pakistan Cricket Board, at the prime minister's behest, replaced the vast but disorganized departmental cricket system with the truncated system that has just six regional sides.

While the jury remains out on the new system, Abbas, while speaking in Dawn News' show Replay, said that because Prime Minister Imran Khan advocates for the new system, the cricket fraternity should wait it out before hurling criticism.



"We all know Imran has always supported regional cricket, so we have to wait and see how it works. Of course, departmental cricket worked well in the past and produced so many superstars. In those days, Pakistan won three major ICC events too, mainly because of the supports departments provided to the players who were groomed well under them," he said.



"But now with the regional cricket in place, we should wait and see how this system works and what kind of results it gives out."

The man dubbed the Asian Bradman further said that the success of the new domestic system would be seen in upcoming ICC events.

"I feel that Pakistan teams’ performance in the three upcoming World Cups will decide how this new domestic system is shaping up."

His comments come after former all-rounder Shahid Afridi urged critics to place trust in Khan's vision of bettering the sport.

