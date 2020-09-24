PSL 2020 restart: Schedule, timing, everything we know so far

Photo: PCB

If you want to give the rotten year 2020 a positive spin, remind yourselves that it began with the Pakistan Super League buzz (PSL) and will end with the Pakistan Super League buzz. In between there was plenty of what we’d want to forget but it is at least bookended by something we love.

Now, not everything about PSL 2020 restart is known yet but whatever is, we’ve listed below:

The dates

The remainder of the tournament will be played over three days (November 14-17), with the first two matches to be played on Nov 14 and one each on the subsequent days.

The timing

Nov 14 is the only double-header on the menu, which means that two matches will be played only on that particular day. The first match is scheduled to begin at 2pm (PST) and the next one at 7pm. The other matches on the next two days will also be played at 7pm.

The format

At the time of Covid-19 outbreak in Pakistan, the PCB, in a bid to conclude the tournament, had decided to tweak the format, ditching the IPL-style playoffs in favour of a more orthodox semi-final and final route. However, the original format has now been reinstated for the PSL restart. That means that we’ll have a qualifier, two eliminators and a final.

The venue

All four matches will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. The PCB has had its struggle to create bio-secure bubbles so doing that on multiple venues was out of question. Lahore wins the lottery this time. It’s not much different to the original play though where all the matches except the Qualifier was to be played in Lahore. Karachi, meanwhile, loses the sole Qualifier it was originally supposed to have.

The teams

Reigning champions Quetta Gladiators and the only two-time champs Islamabad United are out of the tournament. It means that table-toppers Multan Sultans, port city side Karachi Kings, laughing-stock-turned-contenders Lahore Qalandars and the uber consistent Peshawar Zalmi will be in action.

The players

Nothing is confirmed yet but Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings officials have expressed confidence in their ability to bring back all their foreign players for the restart.

The crowd

While a final decision has not been made yet, it is extremely unlikely that the PCB would allow fans at Gaddafi Stadium. Expect the quartet of matches to be played behind closed doors.

READ: PSL 2020 - End-of-tournament awards so we don't go cuckoo corona

PSL 2020 restart: Schedule, timing, everything we know so far