Cricket Committee could be disbanded altogether: PCB CEO

PCB CEO Wasim Khan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan has hinted that the headless Cricket Committee could be disbanded and abolished altogether if found that it has been of no use to the authorities.

The Committee, which is supposed to make cricketing recommendations to the Board, is without a chairman after the last incumbent, Iqbal Qasim, resigned from the position, citing a lack of power and even referring to the post as a “dummy chairman”.

The PCB CEO, himself a former member of the said committee, has now revealed that instead of appointing a replacement, the Board might opt to abolish the body completely.

“We currently have no candidates to succeed Iqbal Qasim. The option to abolish the Cricket Committee is being seriously considered but before taking a final decision its value and benefits must be analysed,” he told a Daily Jang representative.

“To give an opinion right now would be premature. I will talk to chairman Ehsan Mani upon reaching Lahore.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the Cricket Committee was expected to review head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and company’s one year in job but with its head’s resignation its own existence is now in jeopardy.

