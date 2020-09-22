PHF's Asif Bajwa orders restoration of turfs at Edhi Stadium Karachi

Asif Bajwa. Photo: APP

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Olympian Asif Bajwa on Monday visited Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium in Karachi to take stock of its condition.



The stadium was damaged by the heavy rains that the city received last month. The PHF secretary examined the condition of both blue and green turfs and directed the officials concerned to get them repaired within 15 days.

Talking to media on this occasion, Bajwa said that the PHF would write a letter to the Federation Internationale de Hockey (FIH), informing them that international hockey events can be organised owing to the improving Covid-19 situation in the country.

He said that the PHF would seek permission for revival of international hockey competitions in the country and vowed to improve the condition of both turfs.

