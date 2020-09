Former cricketers Wasim Akram and Ramiz Raja will be part of the commentary panel of the National T20 Cup tournament, which begins next week.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official confirmed that the duo, along with Bazid Khan, will do commentary in English as well as Urdu throughout the tournament.

The former cricketers, both part of the victorious Pakistan side in the 1992 World Cup, have worked as commentators for broadcast teams in Australia, England and India.



