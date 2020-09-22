National T20 Cup: nearly Rs9m up for grabs in cash prizes

Photo: PCB

The National T20 Cup, which begins on 30 September, will have a hefty prize money of nearly Rs9million up for grabs.

According to a Pakistan Cricket Board press release, the winning team will receive Rs5 million.

The runners-up will receive Rs2.5m, while Rs400,000 will be shared equally between the tournament’s top performers, which include the player of the tournament, best batsman, best bowler and best wicketkeeper.

The best performer of every match will get Rs25,000 while the top performer of the tournament’s finale will be rewarded with Rs35,000.

The National T20 Cup tournament will take place from September 30 to October 18.

