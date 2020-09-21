Sharjeel Khan plots Pakistan return by way of National T20 Cup

Sharjeel Khan

Sindh's opening batsman Sharjeel Khan has set himself the target of playing the T20 World Cup for Pakistan next year.

The left-hander was a regular for Pakistan but lost several years of his prime after being found guilty in the infamous spot-fixing scandal of Pakistan Super League 2017. After admitting his guilt and serving his time, Sharjeel was given a second chance by Karachi Kings in the PSL earlier this year where he did show glimpses of his former self.

Speaking to a group of journalists, Sharjeel said that his main goal remains to play for Pakistan again and make it to the T20 spectacle, which will be played in India next year.

“I played the last T20 World Cup that was played in 2016 in India. Right now my focus is on The National T20 Cup that is starting soon. I want to perform well there, get my team the title, and then make a comeback into the national side and play the World Cup next year,” he said.

The biggest knock on his career, apart from the betting scandal, has been his fitness and resultant immobility in the field. Sharjeel, however, says that he is now vastly improve on that front as well.

“I have worked the most on my fitness and improved it too,” he said. “I had been working on my fitness even during my time away from the game but after making my comeback in PSL I worked even harder. Now I will try and maintain that level and also strive to hit the standards set by the Pakistan Cricket Board.”

