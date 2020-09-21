A file photo of Pakistan's junior squash players. Photo: Twitter

Pakistan's junior squash players will not be participating in any international squash event this year after their season got hit by a spate of cancellations and postponements due to Covid-19 pandemic.



The latest of them was Red Tone 14th KL Junior Open 2020 (AJSS Platinum Event) which was scheduled from November 30 to December 6 in Kuala Lumpur. It has now been cancelled.

According to the calendar of events submitted by Pakistan Squash Federation to the Pakistan Sports Board, there were eight international junior events in which Pakistani players were to participate: two junior championships in Doha; 27th Asian Junior Individual Championship; WSF World Junior Individual; CMS Borneo Junior Open; PBA Penang Junior; RED Tone KL Junior; US Junior Open; and 2021 edition of British Junior Open.

But the latest calendar of Asian Squash Federation (ASF) disclosed that Asian Junior Individual scheduled in China got cancelled.

Qatar Junior Open and Doha Junior Open had already been postponed. Malaysian Junior Open in Penang scheduled in August also got cancelled.

The World Junior Championships that was due to be held in Australia in July was cancelled by the World Squash Federation.

Moreover, England Squash announced that the British Junior Open 2021 that was scheduled to take place in Birmingham from January 2-6 has been cancelled.

Covid cancellations erase Pakistan's entire junior squash calendar