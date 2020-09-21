National T20: Shadab Khan, Saad Nasim to fill in for Imad Wasim, Babar Azam

Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan during 2019 National T20 Cup.

Shadab Khan will captain Northern whereas Saad Nasim will lead Central Punjab in place of Imad Wasim and Babar Azam respectively in the first phase of the National T20 Cup that kicks off on September 30 in Multan, The News reported on Monday.

The regular captains of both the sides are away in England, playing Vitality Blast, necessitating the need for stand-ins.

“Saad and Shadab will be leading the teams during the first phase of the Cup as the duo has already been announced as deputy to the announced skippers,” a PCB official said.

The official added that both skippers along with Shaheen Shah Afridi would not be available for the entire first phase.

Meanwhile, all the national team members who were on tour to England for Tests and T20s will join their respective provincial team from September 25.

“All the participating players will undergo Covid-19 test tomorrow (Tuesday) and on Thursday again before joining their respective team on September 26 for start of the training session. These players will only join their teams once they are tested negative. The National T20 Cup will be the first domestic event following the postponement of the Pakistan Super League-V in March.”

