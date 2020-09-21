Zimbabwe are expected in Pakistan on October 20. Photo: AFP

Zimbabwe Cricket on Sunday announced, in a post on Twitter, its 25-man provisional squad for the upcoming limited-overs tour of Pakistan.

The Africans are expected to land in Pakistan on October 20, and, following the mandatory quarantine, will play a three-match ODI series in Multan and as many T20Is in Rawalpindi.

The bio-secure bubble that the Pakistan Cricket Board has created for domestic season will be used for the tour of Zimbabwe.

READ: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe series to be split between Multan, Rawalpindi

Zimbabwe's upcoming tour will be their second visit to Pakistan in the last five years.



Here is the privisional/training squad announced by Zimbabwe:



Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Chamu Chibhabha, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Kyle Jarvis, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Timycen Maruma, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Peter Moor, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams

READ: Committees formed to ensure smooth sailing of Zimbabwe series

Pak vs Zim: Africans name 25-man provisional squad for upcoming tour