Vitality Blast: Hampshire star Shaheen Afridi takes 4 in 4 to stun Middlesex

Shaheen Afridi walks off the field after his heroics for Hampshire. Photo: Hampshire/Twitter

Shaheen Afridi stole all cricketing headlines on Sunday as his devastating spell of fast bowling at the death, which included four wickets in as many balls for overall figures of 6-19, helped his woeful Hampshire side find a consolation win over Middlesex.

Afridi, who had been rather underwhelming on national duty with Pakistan this summer, finally came good in England, as he stunned Middlesex, who went from 121-6 to 121 all-out in the decisevely devastating 18th over.

Afridi castled four batters on as many balls to wreck the Middlesex tail. By doing so, he became the first Pakistani to take four wickets on back to back deliveries.

That quartet when added to his wickets of Stevie Eskinazi (16) at the top and John Simpson (48) in the middle, gave him a rare six-for.

Considering the fact that Simpson and Eskinazi were Middlesex's top scorers make Afridi's feat as one-man-wrecking-machine as any other.

Here is that incredible 18th over of Afridi's.

The left-arm pacer's performance is a timely reminder of his talents following a rather subdued summer with Pakistan when he was expected to deliver big against England but couldn't.

His form for Hampshire prior to this match was also incredibly poor as he had picked up just one wicket in his last six matches.

The 6-for comes days after his teammate and T20I captain Babar Azam also silenced his critics with a swashbuckling century for Somerset.

With additional input by Faizan Lakhani

