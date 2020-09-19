Faisal Iqbal

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has quarantined Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal and assistant coach Wasim Haider for "breaching the Covid-19 protocols" ahead of the start of the new domestic season.

The PCB, in a press release today, revealed that all the players and support staff members who had undergone a second Covid-19 test on Friday have returned negative tests.

However, Balochistan duo Iqbal and his assistant have been sent into a quarantine at Lahore Country Club Murdike.

"They will be tested twice over the next five days and will be required to return negative results in both tests before they are allowed to join the team in Multan," the Board said, adding: "Both Faisal and Wasim will bear the costs of these tests."



Head of PCB's Covid-19 medical team, Dr Riaz Ahmed detailed the decision, saying: “The Pakistan Cricket Board has zero tolerance policy and will take stern action against those who breach the Covid-19 protocols over the course of the season.

“The strict implementation of these protocols, which have been designed after meticulous planning, is the need of the hour. Such breaches have the potential to put the whole season in jeopardy and, more importantly, the lives of fellow players, coaches and all those associated with the game in danger."

Balochistan's Faisal Iqbal, another quarantined for breaking Covid protocol