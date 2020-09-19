U19 starlet Qasim Akram could be next Haider Ali: Ijaz Ahmed

Qasim Akram in action. Photo: Qasim Akram/Facebook

Pakistan Under-19 head coach Ijaz Ahmed has put forward the names of several teenage starlets who he thinks could take Haider Ali’s lead into the national team.

In quotes circulated in local media, Ijaz, himself a former cricketer, tipped all-rounder Qasim Akram as the most ready among the lot he nurtures.

“I am fully confident about Qasim because he has all the abilities to become a great all-rounder. He is one of the best fielders, which is a requirement in white-ball cricket. His power-hitting and fitness, too, are of top quality,” he said before listing more talent.

“Apart from him, there is Abbas Afridi, pacer Amir Khan, spinner Aamir Ali, wicket-keeper batsman Haris Khan. I am confident that soon these U19 products will represent the national team.”

Akram, just 17, hails from Lahore and bowls off-break to go with his batting. He participated in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup earlier this year and will represent Central Punjab in the 2020-21 domestic season.

Here is some footage of Qasim Akram in action:





