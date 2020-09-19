Mohammad Irfan Jr in action for Karachi Kings in 2018. Photo: PCB

Towering fast-bowler Mohammad Irfan Jr, known for his unorthodox bowling action and kabaddi style wicket celebration, has decided to quit cricket at the tender age of 25 after being overlooked from Southern Punjab’s First XI.

Irfan Jr, who has appeared in three Pakistan Super League editions for three different teams, was denied a spot in the main eleven and only offered a place in the Second XI.

The 6'6 pacer, in an interview with a local TV channel, listed his wicket-taking exploits over the years, adding that despite his performances he was constantly overlooked or benched.

"They are playing new boys in the First XI and we are still in the lower eleven so it's better that .... I have decided to leave all forms of cricket," Irfan said.

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez expressed his sorrow at Irfan Jr's decision, urging him to "reconsider and show resilience" - something The Professor has exhibited throughout his career.

Here is a highlight of Irfan Jr's PSL career to refresh your memories:





Disheartened at snub, PSL regular Mohammad Irfan Jr quits cricket at age 25