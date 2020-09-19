Pak vs Zim: Committees formed to ensure smooth sailing of home series

Ehsan Mani

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday formed committees that will oversee and ensure smooth staging of the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe as well as the domestic season, The News reported.

The meeting was held at PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani’s residence in Islamabad.



The main committee — execution committee — for the Zimbabwe series will be headed by Zakir Khan with Dr Sohail Ahmad taking care of all Covid-19 related protocols.

The Zimbabwe squad is expected to reach Pakistan on October 20 to play three T20Is and as many One-Day Internationals.

The committees for domestic cricket have also been given final shape. “The National T20 Cup is just around the corner. We have given all arrangements a final shape,” PCB’s Director High Performance Nadeem Khan said.

He said all players of provincial teams would have to stay in a bio-secure environment during the tournaments and would be required to strictly follow all SOPs with regards to Covid-19.

The PCB think-tank headed for Nathia Gali for the second round of meetings. It is expected that all heads of departments would be asked for a debriefing on their respective performance.

