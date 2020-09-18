Afghanistan bowler Rashid Khan has said that he idolised Pakistan former all-rounder Shahid Afridi during his formative years, adding that it gave him "inspiration" to represent his home country, The Hindustan Times reported.

Rashid, who is from war-torn Afghanistan that pales in comparison to Pakistan's rich cricketing history, said that he got motivation not only from Afridi but also from Indian leg-spin legend Anil Kumble.

"It motivated me and gave me the energy that one day I will represent my country," Rashid said.

Meanwhile, when speaking about Afghanistan cricket, Rashid said that the side's next goal was to win the T20 World Cup, adding that their team has what it takes to do the job against far more illustrious sides.

"I think the biggest achievement (for Afghanistan) should be, right now, what the team is looking for, what the country is expecting is, to win the T20 World Cup," he said.

"We have all the skills, talent, and we just need to have that belief in ourselves that we can do it. Talent-wise we are so good, we have the spinners, we have the fast bowlers, we have the batting skills as well. But what took us down in that Test (against India) was our experience against big teams, because we didn’t play enough cricket with them," he said.

Shahid Afridi, Anil Kumble inspired me to play for Afghanistan: Rashid Khan