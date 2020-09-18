Asif Zakir replaces Ramiz Raja Jr in Sindh squad for 2020-21 season

Asif Zakir in action.

Veteran domestic batsman Asif Zakir has replaced Ramiz Raja Jr in Sindh's squad for the 2020-21 domestic season, according to Daily Express.

The 33-year-old Raja Jr, who is not related to commentator Ramiz Raja, had pulled out in favour of playing club cricket in the United States, dealing a sizable blow to Sindh.

His place in the side has been allotted to Zakir, 37, who played for Balochistan last season despite being a Karachi-born.

While he is currently in the twilight of his career, Zakir, at one point was a standout performer in domestic circuit and top-scored in the Quaid-e-Azam Tropy in the 2015-16 season.

In 2017, Zakir was also part of Pakistan's ODI squad that toured the West Indies but did not get a game.

