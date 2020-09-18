National T20 Cup: Only 1 of 103 players, officials tests positive

Only one individual of the 103 players and support staff from domestic cricket sides tested positive for Covid-19 in the first of the two rounds of testing conducted at various central stations across the country ahead of the National T20 Cup.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), those who have cleared the tests will undergo their second tests on Friday (today) under the supervision of the PCB medical team.



“The tests will be conducted at the central stations including Multan’s Hotel Ramada for Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern and Southern Punjab, and Lahore’s Muridke Country Club for Balochistan and Sindh. Over the course of their stay, the squad members will be provided individual accommodation,” the Board said.

“One individual tested positive for Covid-19,” the Board said. “He has been advised self-isolation for five days at his residence following which he will undergo another test. If that test returns negative, he would be invited to a central station for his second test,” the Board said.

While the PCB did not disclose the name of the player, that sole cricketer who tested positive was Central Punjab's left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar, as per Daily Jang.

“Cricketers who travelled to England with the men’s national cricket team are required to submit the results of their first Covid-19 tests on September 22 to the PCB Medical and Sports Sciences Department,” the Board further said.

The National T20 Cup will begin at Multan from September 30. The event, whose second leg will be held in Rawalpindi, will be held under a double-league system.

