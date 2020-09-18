Misbah, Azhar to get show cause notices for rendezvous with PM Imran Khan

Misbah-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali were part of the delegation that met PM Imran Khan on Wednesday.

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and Test captain Azhar Ali's airing of their grievances to Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding new domestic structure could earn them reprimands as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to issue them show-cause notices, The News reported on Friday.

Veteran cricketer Mohammad Hafeez, Misbah and Azhar, accompanied PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and CEO Waseem Khan met PM Khan on Wednesday.

The cricketers insisted that the prime minister reconsider the decision to abolish departmental cricket for the sake of players and officials who lost their jobs.

Sources said that this did not go down well with the Board and it has decided to issue show-cause notices to Azhar, a centrally contracted player, and Misbah, a contracted coach. Hafeez is unlikely to face any issue because he is not a contracted player, said the sources.

It must be noted here that PM Khan rejected their demand. “I tried to explain to Misbah, Hafeez, and Azhar that the best players emerge when there is competitiveness. Australia is the most successful team in the world cricket and produces the best cricketers just because of the system,” PM Khan said during a ceremony in which the PCB signed the broadcast agreement for matches to be played in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, there are unconfirmed reports that Azhar is going to be removed from captaincy. The right-handed batsman had replaced wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfraz Ahmed in 2019. He came under fire for his leadership skills during the three-match Test series in England recently.

Since he took the reins in the longest format, Pakistan have played eight matches and won only two, losing three and drawing three.

