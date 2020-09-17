PSL 2020 betting scandal: PCB cuts ties, ends deal with media rights holder

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has severed ties and ended its contract with Techfront International Fze, whose awarding of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) live-streaming rights to a betting company had stirred up a controversy earlier this year.

In 2019, Techfront International Fze had been awarded PSL’s international media rights for three years. It drew the ire of the PCB after it was reported that PSL matches were gambled upon and live-streamed on betting sites outside of Pakistan as Techfront had struck separate deals with bookmakers – something the PCB claimed it had no knowledge of.

Despite Techfront's apology in May, the conclusion of the matter - which at one point was discussed in the assemblies and even reached Prime Minister Khan - saw the PCB end its contract with the company for what it said were “repeated violations of their agreement”.

“The PCB is a professional entity that operates with transparency,” the Board’s Project Executive Shoaib Naveed said. “Our partner did not abide by our agreement despite multiple reminders.”

“The PCB is now in contact with new broadcasters and sub-licensees,” he added.

