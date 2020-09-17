Mohammad Hafeez calms Haider Ali hype train

Haider Ali in action.

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has told the Haider Ali to tread lightly, saying that the teenage batsman has a long way to go and needs to work on his technique “a lot”.

Hafeez, who was Haider’s batting partner in the 3rd T20I against England when the youngster became the first Pakistani to score a half-century on debut, made those remarks in an appearance on Kamran Akmal’s YouTube channel.

“Haider is an extremely capable and confident player – two traits required to perform at the highest level,” Hafeez said.

“But right now he needs to work a lot and continuously on his technique. If he manages to do that then he’d be able to stay in international cricket for a long time.”

“I am hopeful that Haider would put in the work. The more his technique improves, the better his shot range would become.”

