Younis Khan disagrees with the notion that big-name players have an automatic right to a place in the playing XI.

Batting legend Younis Khan has rejected the notion that senior players cannot be made to sit on bench as he opined that former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed will have to wait his turn before getting another shot at playing for Pakistan.

Sarfaraz was consigned to the bench for much of the Pakistan tour and at one point even carried drinks – something that did not sit well with his supporters, who thought that the task was too menial for a former skipper and practically an insult.

Younis, in a Geo News programme, disagreed with that reading as well as the notion that big-name players have an automatic right to a place in the playing XI.

The Mardan-born, who was appointed Pakistan’s batting coach for the tour of England but is now a free agent, also discussed his own future.

He said that he was in talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about being appointed the permanent batting coach, adding that he was willing to render his services for the team at any time. “I have to see how much work I can do and [also] if the team needs me,” he said.

Sarfaraz Ahmed will have to wait his turn for Pakistan: Younis Khan