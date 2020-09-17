Saudi Arabia to draw on Pakistan's expertise to promote cricket in kingdom

A picture of a cricket team representing Saudi Arabia. Photo: Saudi Cricket Centre/Facebook

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has expressed its desire to promote the sport of cricket in its territory and would like to seek Pakistan's expertise on the subject, The News reported on Thursday.

This was stated during a meeting between Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Maliky and Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza.



The Saudi Arabia ambassador, who called on the minister, said that the Pakistan cricket team is gaining popularity in his country. “This region is becoming famous for the game due to which cricket is also becoming popular in Saudi Arabia. We want to utilise Pakistan’s rich experience in the field of cricket and want to promote it in Saudi Arabia.”

Nawaf bin Saeed said that sports is very important for the people and collaboration between the two countries is necessary to show the real picture of society.

They also discussed in detail cooperation and sharing of experiences in different fields of sports.

Dr Fahmida expressed her gratitude to Nawaf bin Saeed for visiting the ministry and said that she believes in sports diplomacy. “Pakistan youth has got sports enthusiasm. There is a lot of potential and talent in athletes but they need support in terms of training in those fields where both countries have the expertise.”

She said that in the past MoUs were signed. “We need to focus on implementation for cooperation and enhancement of sports diplomacy.” Ministry of IPC secretary Ghufran Memon also attended the meeting.

