The Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday signed a three-year broadcast deal with Pakistan Television (PTV) Sports. Photo: File

The Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday signed a three-year broadcast deal with Pakistan Television (PTV) Sports that is worth $200 million.

According to the PCB press release, all international and home series of the senior, women and junior cricket teams will be broadcast live on PTV Sports.

Also, for the first time, all the major domestic tournaments, including the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the National T20 Cup, the One Day Pakistan Cup and the National U-19 One-Day and National U-19 Three Day tournaments, will be broadcast on the channel.

PCB signs $200m broadcast deal for three years