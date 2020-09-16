Zimbabwe will play three ODIs and as many T20I. Photo: AFP

Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani has said that he is "hopeful" for next month's tour Pakistan to materialise adding that an official announcement will be made in the coming days.



"I'm hopeful we will be cleared to travel to Pakistan," he told ESPNcricinfo.



The tour is set to begin from October 20, with the three-match ODI series to be staged in Multan while the three T20Is will be played in Rawalpindi.

While the series will be held in a bio-secure bubble the PCB has yet to finalise the standard operating procedures which includes the quarantine period that the guests will have to undergo.



Zimbabwe's tour Pakistan will be the side's second visit in five years.

In 2015, Zimbabwe became the first Full Member nation to visit Pakistan since the Sri Lankan cricket team terror attack in March 2009.



Hopeful for Zimbabwe to tour Pakistan, says Zimbabwe Cricket chief