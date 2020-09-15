Mani, Wasim to brief PM Imran on broadcast deal, cricket activities

PM Imran Khan (L) and PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani (R). Photo: File

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani and CEO Wasim Khan will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday to seek approval of the PCB’s broadcast deal with Pakistan Television as well as brief him of recent cricketing activities, Dawn reported.



It was earlier reported that the PCB was working on a one of a kind deal that would see all domestic tournaments and international matches of Pakistan be broadcast on one channel.

In addition the channel would show highlights of old matches, player interviews and other shows during off-season.

Thus the top PCB officials will meet Khan, inform him of the deal and seek his approval.

Furthermore, the premier will also be briefed over Pakistan's recently concluded tour of England, future happenings and precautionary measures taken, to combat the Covid-19 threat, ahead of the domestic season.

