PCB details Covid-19 protocols ahead of domestic season

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the Covid-19 protocols that domestic cricketers and support staff have to follow ahead of the season, which will begin on September 30 with the National T20 Cup.

The board stated, in its press release, that players of the First XI and Second XI are required to submit their results of their first Covid-19 test by September 16 and 18 respectively adding that the costs of the first test will be reimbursed.

After the first round of tests, the PCB conduct all the following tests during the course of the season.

Cricketers that return negative will be tested once more under the supervision of the board.

If the second test clears then the player is cleared to participate and will be placed in a bio-secure zone.

Meanwhile, those who test positive will be isolated for five days and tested twice.

If players or support staff personnel continue to test positive, they would have to undergo a two-week-long period of self-isolation and return two negative results before their integration in the bio-secure zone.

