Pakistan-born cricketer Ali Khan becomes first American IPL player

Fast bowler Ali Khan is the first American player to join the money-spinning Indian Premier League after he was named in the Kolkata Knight Riders squad.

The Pakistan-born Khan replaces England´s Harry Gurney, sidelined by a shoulder injury, in the Knight Riders team for the Twenty20 tournament starting Saturday in the United Arab Emirates.

"Welcome to the #KKRfamily @IamAlikhan23 ! Enjoy @IPL & the experience. Tough luck @gurneyhf . Get well soon. You will be missed," Knight Riders chief executive Venky Mysore wrote on Twitter.

Gurney, a left-arm quick who has played 10 ODIs and two T20 internationals, pulled out of the IPL and England´s T20 Blast due to surgery on his shoulder.

Khan comes into the IPL after winning the Caribbean Premier League with the Trinbago Knight Riders -- the same parent company as the Kolkata Knight Riders -- who won all 12 matches to seal the title.

The right-armer was spotted at the 2018 Global T20 Canada by West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who brought him to the CPL.

Khan, 29, played a key role in the US gaining ODI status at the World Cricket League Division Two event in Namibia last year.

