Saleem Malik. Photo: File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced that Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan will act as an independent adjudicator to hear former cricketer Salim Malik’s appeal.



The details regarding the date and venue for the hearing have yet to be announced.

It must be noted that the former batsman has failed to respond to the conversation transcripts provided by the International Cricket Council.

The 57-year-old was given a life ban by the PCB following Justice Qayyum’s report, in 2000, for match-fixing. The ban was lifted in 2008 by a Civil Court in Lahore.



READ: Do justice with me or I’ll tell ICC everything, Saleem Malik warns PCB

Salim Malik's appeal to be heard by former LHC judge