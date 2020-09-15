Peshawar, Quetta to again miss out on PSL 2021 matches, PCB confirms

Renovation work at Arbab Niaz Stadium has been moving at snail's pace. Photo courtesy: Syed Sher Shah/Twitter

Two of the four provinces will once again see no action of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next year as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that Peshawar’s Arbab Niaz Stadium and Quetta’s Bugti Stadium won’t be ready in time to host matches for the 2021 tournament.

The PCB, a few months ago, was confident that it would make Peshawar the fifth centre to host PSL matches next year but a board delegation visited the Arbab Niaz Stadium recently.

The delegation found that renovation work at the stadium was far behind schedule and, in turn, decided that it won’t be fit to host major matches by February.

Quetta’s Bugti Stadium, too, does not have what it takes to host matches of a certain standards, putting it out of the running as well.

The development would disappoint Zalmi fans who would have been hoping to see their side play at their own stadium. At one point, the PCB was also considering Hayatabad Sports Complex as an alternative. It remains unclear what happened of that idea.





