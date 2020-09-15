Rumman Raees while playing for Islamabad United.

Fast bowler Rumman Raees’ career could be in jeopardy due to a longstanding spinal injury he picked up during the Pakistan Super League 2019, Daily Jang reported on Tuesday.

Raees, who was part of Pakistan’s 2017 Champions Trophy winning squad, got injured while taking a catch in PSL 2019 and has never fully recovered since.

The almost 29-year-old pacer is a part of domestic cricket side Sindh but he has informed coach Basit Ali that following a fitness test in Karachi he has had severe pain in his spine and two of his discs are affected.

He also reportedly told the team management that he needs to take “an important” decision regarding his career.

As a result, he is out for the entire domestic season and could stay away from the game for a considerable amount of time.

In the domestic season of last year, Sindh’s second XI head coach Tauseef Ahmed had refused to play Raees. With him out injured again, his place in the side has been given to a cricketer named Mudassir.

In his brief stint with Pakistan, Raees managed to play just nine ODIs and eight T20Is.

With his career on hold, Raees has been actively participating in charity relief efforts for various causes.

READ: Rumman Raees puts his prized memorabilia up for auction to fund pandemic relief efforts

Injured Rumman Raees ruled out of domestic season, career under threat