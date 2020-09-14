Players can retain departmental jobs and still sign domestic contracts: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has clarified that domestic players can retain their departmental jobs and still remain eligible to sign their contracts for the upcoming domestic season as long as they obtain No Objection Certificates (NoCs) from their employers.

"All the PCB is asking from the employed and contracted cricketers, in accordance with applicable policies and SOPs, is for them to provide NOCs from their departments so that they can be offered contracts for the 2020-21 domestic season. The issuance of such NOCs is part of the normal course of business; is not only a PCB requirement but that of the departments as well; and is, in fact, an established past practice," the PCB said.



The PCB has already explained that an employed cricketer is eligible for the 2020-21 domestic contract and the PCB will have no objection if the player’s parent organisation also pays him during the term of the 2020-21 domestic player contract.



"Once the relevant NOC has been issued by the player’s parent organisation and submitted to the PCB, the PCB will make payments in accordance with the terms of the contract it has executed with the player."

"Whether or not the player will be paid by the employer is a matter between the two entities," it said.

The PCB further explained that two types of contracts, domestic and season, that will be offered to the high-performing domestic players.

"A maximum of 32 players in each Cricket Association will be offered domestic central contracts, while the remaining players will be offered a seasonal contract," the Board said.

"Under the domestic contract, a player will be bound by the obligations of the domestic central contract and will receive a monthly retainer along with match fee, daily allowances, other related benefits," it said.

"Under the seasonal contract, a player will be bound by the same obligations as those prescribed under the domestic central contract but will not receive monthly retainer. Such players, however, will be eligible to receive match fee, daily allowances, other related benefits."

