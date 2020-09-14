No truth to Misbah-ul-Haq being replaced by Shoaib Akhtar: PCB official

Head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq. Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has brushed aside rumours regarding head coach Misbah-ul-Haq's rumoured removal from his duties as chief selector, The News reported.



Following a private meeting between former speedster Shoaib Akhtar, Chairman Ehsan Mani and CEO Wasim Khan in Islamabad, speculation had been rife that Misbah would be replaced by Akhtar.

Akhtar had himself fanned the rumour mill by implying that discussions were under way regarding a position for himself within the PCB setup.

Nonetheless, a PCB official has clarified that there were no plans of any change in the selection committee at all.

"These are just rumours and nothing else. We have no plans of making any changes in the selection committee at this point of time. How could we do that? We have yet to make evaluation in key posts. We have already made it clear that all the key posts would go under thorough evaluation at the completion of a set period. That review has yet to be conducted, so there is no reason to make any changes in the committee," the PCB official said.

The official further stated that the meeting between Akhtar and the two PCB bosses was done on the former's request, adding that it was of private nature and not made in official capacity.

"Shoaib had requested for a meeting as Mani and Wasim were present in his hometown in Islamabad. There was no other reason for that meeting except that the former Test cricketer wanted to meet the PCB top brass," the PCB official said.

He clarified that there were no changes likely except on one position that has fallen vacant due to Iqbal Qasim’s resignation.

"Iqbal Qasim has recently resigned from the post of cricket committee head and as such the PCB is currently looking for a suitable candidate on the post. At the moment we even did not finalise the name as a new head of the cricket committee," he said.

Qasim resigned from the post, terming it as one that was just ceremonial.

It is believed that the former Test cricketers Zaheer Abbas, Akhtar, and Col (r) Naushad Ali’s names are being considered for the post.

“There are a few other names which are being considered. At the moment nothing has been finalised,” the PCB official said.

