Hasan Ali has suffered multiple setbacks in his recovery from a back injury but is now expected fit soon.

Forgotten fast bowler Hasan Ali is expected to regain fitness until the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 season, according to Daily Jang.

Hasan, a regular fixture of the limited-overs side until last year, picked up an injury after the World Cup 2019 and has since been on the sidelines.

He took part in the domestic season last year and also featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 but looked a shadow of his former self before re-injuring his back.

The 26-year-old, as per Jang, is likely to get fit by the Quaid-e-Azam Tropy, which starts October 25.

However, the Urdu daily adds that there is no chance of him featuring in the home series against Zimbabwe, likely on account of him not having played at international level for so long.

Meanwhile, batsman Ahmed Shehzad, another largely forgotten talent, is nursing a thumb injury and needs another six to eight weeks to fully recover, according to Jang’s sources.

It is feared that he might end up missing a large chunk of the domestic season.

Hasan Ali to be fit by QeA Trophy but no return date for Ahmed Shehzad