The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed that the National Stadium Karachi could host a mooted home series against South Africa in what would be by far the biggest opponents the authorities have managed to bring to the country in more than a decade, Daily Jang reported.

The PCB, as per the Urdu daily, explained that the reason why the National Stadium was not given any matches of the National One Day Tournament is the possibility that it could hold the planned home series against the Proteas.

Earlier this year, the Board had attempted to bring the Africans to Pakistan for a short limited-overs series after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020. However, the plan had not come to fruition.

By keeping the NSK freed from domestic commitments, the PCB appears to be confident of bringing South Africa to Pakistan at some point in the upcoming season.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan are also expected to tour South Africa next year after PSL 2020 to play the series that was supposed to be played in November this year.

National Stadium Karachi could host Pakistan vs South Africa series: PCB