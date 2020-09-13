Five Pakistan players dominate ICC's all-time bowling rankings in T20I crick

All-rounder Shahid Afridi is among the ranking. Photo: File

Five of Pakistan’s bowlers are dominating the ICC’s all-time bowling ranking in T20 cricket.

According to the ICC ranking, pacer Umar Gul tops the list with 857 points. Gul has made 60 appearances and amassed 85 wickets at an average of 16.97 in his career.

The second Pakistan cricketer is former all-rounder Shahid Afridi who places at sixth place with 814 points. Having appeared in 99 matches he has 98 wickets to his name.

Following Afridi comes former off-spinner Saeed Ajmal at eight, all-rounder Imad Wasim on the ninth spot and leg-spinner Shadab Khan on the last of the top 10 rankings.





