Pakistan pacer Umar Gul. Photo: AFP

Pacer Umar Gul has said that he had expected the Pakistan cricket team to perform well in the tour of England, Cricket Pakistan reported.

The Men in Green failed to impress as the side lost the Test series for one-nil while the T20I series concluded on a draw.

Gul reasoned that the team had ample time to settle into English conditions given that they had multiple intra-team matches to practice before the start of the series.

"I was expecting the team to do better on the tour, especially bearing in mind that they had a lot of time to get used to the conditions. They should have, at least, drawn the Test series," he said.

The 36-year-old further said that the young pace attack, while talented, needed a lot of practice adding that the batting department disappointed on their end.

"The lack of experience in the bowling departing is clearly hurting the side. Naseem and Shaheen are talented but they need more time to develop as match-winners. On the other hand, in our batting department the middle-order did not perform in accordance with expectations."

READ: Pakistan vs England, What went wrong, what went horribly wrong

Gul believed that had the team management included bowler Sohail Khan in the Test Playing XI the team would have fared better.

"Sohail Khan should have been given a chance as he would have been very keen on making a strong comeback. He also performed well in the practice matches. I think the team management made a mistake by not including him in the lineup for Test matches," he said.

Expected Pakistan to perform better in England series, says Umar Gul