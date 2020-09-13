PCB looking to seal one of a kind deal with broadcaster

The PCB is looking to sign a broadcast deal that will telecast both its domestic and international matches. Photo: File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is looking to seal a one of a kind deal with a broadcaster to telecast upcoming domestic as well as international matches, The News reported.

With not many channels in the market, the authorities have decided on a unique deal, a lot of work on which has been done and an announcement is expected soon.

According to sources, under the agreement, all domestic tournaments and international matches of Pakistan will be shown on the same channel across the country.

Highlights of old matches, player interviews and other shows will be aired in the off-season.

As of yet, it is not clear if the channel will pocket the earning or follow a revenue-sharing formula with the PCB.

