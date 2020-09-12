Junaid Afridi: Pic courtesy: Football Pakistan/Facebook

A football field in Jamrud, Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, turned battle ground between two rivals groups on Friday, leaving two dead, including a footballer named Junaid Afridi, The News reported.

According to sources, the incident occurred during the match between the teams of two Teddi Bazaar tribes, Sher Khan Khail and Maniya Khail, when a minor dispute led to the opening of firing on each other.

As a result Junaid, son of Mukhtiyar Sher Khan, died on the spot. Another man, identified as Kaleem, expired during treatment at the local hospital.

According to sources, Junaid had represented FATA in various events and had also toured abroad with Pakistan team in 2015.

Junaid, according to FootballPakistan.com, was a spectator at the match and not there in playing capacity.

Firing on football field in KP leaves footballer Junaid Afridi, another dead