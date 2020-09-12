Whoever slams PCB gets a job: Aaqib Javed on coaching appointments

Aaqib Javed

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed has outlined an entire list of things that the Pakistan Cricket Board is doing wrong, starting from how it is buying off critics to its domestic selections and appointment of coaches.

Mohammad Yousuf, a former critic of PCB’s policies, had recently said that the Board was doing much better under CEO Wasim Khan. Javed, the 1992 World Cup winner, however, disagrees as he still found plenty of cinks in the PCB armour.

“I have no idea of the direction Pakistan cricket is heading towards. It seems that whoever slams the PCB gets a job. The Javed Miandad case is in front of us. One day he criticised PCB policies but then when he apologised the other day, Faisal Iqbal got appointed Balochistan’s head coach,” Javed told a group of reporters.

He also identified an instance of conflict of interest and questioned why domestic cricket has a preference for past-their-prime names over new talent.

“Umar Gul is in the Cricket Committee but also a part of a domestic team. Also, Faisal Iqbal and Imran Farhat made their debuts together. Now one is Balochistan’s coach and the other is still playing. What purpose do cricketers such as Umar Gul, Imran Farhat, Mohammad Talha and Imran Khan serve by playing domestic cricket,” Javed said.

“Those who do not have a future with the national team have been added to the first XI. Young players and PSL performers have been shunted into second XI. You should give a preference to those who can contend for the national team.”

Javed also commented on the new domestic coaching panel being full of those who so openly and vocally disagreed with head coach Misbah-ul-Haq’s policies.

“If those who used to criticise Misbah are in the selection committee, there will be a lack of coordination. Misbah should have been given a selection panel whom he could trust,” he said.

A new pattern seen in Pakistan cricket is the appointments of star cricketers in important coaching positions. Javed believes it could turn into a “too many cooks” sort of situation.

“Instead of stuffing a single side with so many big-name coaches, they should have allocated two coaches per side from up to to U-16 levels. This way, talent at lower levels could be identified and better utilised where needed,” he said.

The Qalandars coach is also against coaches that are settled abroad but only join the national team for assignments.

“When the tours end, some coach goes away to Australia, some to England. If Waqar Younis won’t observe domestic bowlers, how would he know which one to play at international level,” he said.

